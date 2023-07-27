Mumbai News: Three Traffic Constables Suspended Accepting Bribes From Errant Drivers

Representational Image |

Three traffic policemen have been suspended on suspicion of aiding errant drivers through dereliction of duty. Normally, when traffic police stop a vehicle for inspection, they check for any outstanding e-challans on the vehicle and collect the corresponding fines from the driver.

However, these three constables were found accepting bribes from drivers and allowing them to escape without paying the fines.

According to information from police sources, the police take strict action against vehicles that violate traffic rules. They have been actively running campaigns to crack down on rule-breakers, particularly those driving in the wrong direction.

Incident at Shivaji Nagar Junction: Constable Subhash Bhudhe's Suspension

One incident that led to the suspension of Constable Subhash Bhudhe occurred on July 15 at Shivaji Nagar junction. Traffic police conducted an operation where they used a dummy two-wheeler to go in the wrong direction and observed the response.

Constable Bhudhe, who was on duty there, stopped the two-wheeler and checked its challan records.

It turned out that the two-wheeler had an outstanding fine of two thousand rupees. Instead of collecting the full fine, Bhudhe took Rs 300 from the biker and let him go, which was caught by senior officers and led to his suspension.

Suspension of Prashant Jadhav and Ashok Mahangade

Similarly, Prashant Jadhav and Ashok Mahangade, both posted in Byculla Traffic Division, were also suspended for not taking appropriate action against vehicles while accepting bribes.

Constables Caught Accepting Bribes on Camera

A video was posted on Twitter on July 16, tagging the Mumbai Traffic Police, showing the suspicious activities of Jadhav and Mahangade. In the video, it appeared that when a tempo was stopped for breaking traffic rules at Byculla Junction, Jadhav received something from the person associated with the tempo instead of collecting the full fine of Rs 6500. Likewise, Mahangade let a tempo driver go without paying the Rs 5,000 fine that was owed.

Due to these serious misconducts, all three constables have been suspended from their duties pending further investigation. The authorities are taking these matters seriously to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the traffic police department.