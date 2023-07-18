'Be Ready For Another 26/11..': Mumbai Traffic Police Receives Threat Message, Probe On | Twitter/Yogi Adityanath

Mumbai's traffic control room received a threat message on Tuesday, threatening that UP CM Yogi Adityanath & PM Modi government are on his target. Adding more gravity to the threat, the accused also threatened to be ready for a 26/11 like terrorist attack. A case under section 509 (2) of the IPC has been registered against an unknown person, said Mumbai Police according to a report in ANI.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

