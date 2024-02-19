 Mumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows

Mumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows

Interestingly, the third arrested accused, Dharmendra Tiwari, turned out to be a relative of a suspect who was booked in a similar case registered in 2021, for theft of gold dust worth ₹1.64 crore

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 10:39 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a third accused in the theft case reported by Sidds Jewels India LLP jewellery shop in January. As per the allegation, the showroom employees had allegedly stolen ₹7.5 lakh worth gold dust. Interestingly, the third arrested accused, Dharmendra Tiwari, turned out to be a relative of a suspect who was booked in a similar case registered in 2021, for theft of gold dust worth ₹1.64 crore. 

The case was first registered by Nilesh Papte, the shop’s general manager, after two employees were on CCTV cameras. Subsequently, Papte noted inconsistencies in their accounts in December 2023 that showed missing 150gm of gold converted from gold dust. On January 6, a security personnel caught one of the accused – working in the refinery department, Shivam Yadav – stuffing his pockets with jewellery from the locker; this was also caught on CCTV camera. Shivam later confessed to being involved with Santosh Yadav. Both were arrested by the police.

In 2021, the same company filed an FIR against another employee, Ramesh Tiwari, for allegedly stealing gold dust and jewellery worth over ₹1.64 crore, which went unnoticed for a long time. Ramesh was never arrested due to lack of evidence, but was sacked from the job.

Read Also
Mumbai: RPF Arrests Prime Suspect & 2 Others For Theft Of Newly Launched AC Toilet's Fittings At...
article-image

Last month, after the first two arrests, the police tried to link the two incidents but found no evidence of connection. Dharmendra’s role was established after the police found CCTV footage of him interacting with the other accused, and also found him stealing gold dust. He confessed to his ‘partnership’ with the two Yadavs as professional, but the police later found out that Dharmendra is Ramesh’s brother-in-law. Despite the confession of being in cahoots, the police don’t have any substantial evidence to arrest Ramesh.

Currently, the two Yadavs are out on bail, while Dharmendra Tiwari has been sent to judicial custody. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Eatery Owner Alleges Adultery By Wife, Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance

Mumbai Eatery Owner Alleges Adultery By Wife, Supreme Court Upholds Maintenance

Mumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows

Mumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows

'Section 69 Will Prove To Be A Weapon Against Men’: Activists Rally Against Controversial Sexual...

'Section 69 Will Prove To Be A Weapon Against Men’: Activists Rally Against Controversial Sexual...

Mumbai News: Family Stays With Body Of Dead Relative In Sakinaka Hotel For 10 Days

Mumbai News: Family Stays With Body Of Dead Relative In Sakinaka Hotel For 10 Days

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Appoint Consultant For Exotic Animals At Zoo

Mumbai: BMC To Soon Appoint Consultant For Exotic Animals At Zoo