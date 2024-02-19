Mumbai News: Third Arrest Made In Sidds Jewels Theft Case; Family Connection Raises Eyebrows

Mumbai: The MIDC police have arrested a third accused in the theft case reported by Sidds Jewels India LLP jewellery shop in January. As per the allegation, the showroom employees had allegedly stolen ₹7.5 lakh worth gold dust. Interestingly, the third arrested accused, Dharmendra Tiwari, turned out to be a relative of a suspect who was booked in a similar case registered in 2021, for theft of gold dust worth ₹1.64 crore.

The case was first registered by Nilesh Papte, the shop’s general manager, after two employees were on CCTV cameras. Subsequently, Papte noted inconsistencies in their accounts in December 2023 that showed missing 150gm of gold converted from gold dust. On January 6, a security personnel caught one of the accused – working in the refinery department, Shivam Yadav – stuffing his pockets with jewellery from the locker; this was also caught on CCTV camera. Shivam later confessed to being involved with Santosh Yadav. Both were arrested by the police.

In 2021, the same company filed an FIR against another employee, Ramesh Tiwari, for allegedly stealing gold dust and jewellery worth over ₹1.64 crore, which went unnoticed for a long time. Ramesh was never arrested due to lack of evidence, but was sacked from the job.

Last month, after the first two arrests, the police tried to link the two incidents but found no evidence of connection. Dharmendra’s role was established after the police found CCTV footage of him interacting with the other accused, and also found him stealing gold dust. He confessed to his ‘partnership’ with the two Yadavs as professional, but the police later found out that Dharmendra is Ramesh’s brother-in-law. Despite the confession of being in cahoots, the police don’t have any substantial evidence to arrest Ramesh.

Currently, the two Yadavs are out on bail, while Dharmendra Tiwari has been sent to judicial custody.