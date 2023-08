Mumbai News: Thief Held Within 3 Hours Of Crime; Stolen Items Worth ₹1.9 Lakh Recovered | FPJ

Mumbai: The Andheri police apprehended Jan Alam, alias Maifuz Subban Khan, 34, from Jogeshwari East within three hours of alleged burglary, recovering all stolen items valued at Rs1.9 lakh. On August 20, the accused had stolen gold worth Rs1.65 lakh and Rs25,000 in cash from a house at Purushottam Vilas Chawl in Andheri East.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested three hours later at New Andheri flat in Highway Tekdi Meghwadi, Mogara Gaon.