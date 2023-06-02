 Mumbai News: Textile mill workers put off agitation, receive assurance from Union Minister Piyush Goyal
The mills under NTC have been shut down since March 2020, and despite a court order directing the corporation to pay full salaries to the affected workers, only half the salary was being paid.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 08:31 AM IST
Piyush Goyal | FPJ

Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ashish Shelar held a video conference with Union Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal on Thursday to address the pressing issues faced by National Textile Corporation (NTC) mill workers. Goyal assured the representatives of the workers present during the conference that the worker’s demands would be considered sympathetically and resolved soon.

Mill workers suffer from unpaid dues

The mills under NTC have been shut down since March 2020, and despite a court order directing the corporation to pay full salaries to the affected workers, only half the salary was being paid. In the last six months, even that has not been paid, leading to plans of an agitation by the workers. However, Shelar’s initiative has put the plans for an agitation on hold for now.

One of the issues discussed in the conference was the redevelopment of 11 chawls situated on nine of the mill lands. Shelar emphasized that the issue of clearing salary arrears will be the government’s top priority.

