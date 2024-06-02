Mumbai News: Terminally Man Gets Last Wish To Visit Ancestral Home, Pray To Deity

Representative Image |

A terminally ill man will get his last wish to visit his ancestral house in Pen in Raigad and perform puja at their house temple after his 76-year-old wife approached the Bombay High Court.

A vacation bench of Justices Milind Sathaye and Somasekhar Sunderesan was hearing a plea by the man’s wife seeking permission to help fulfil her terminally ill husband’s dying wish.

Her plea contended that their son married in 2010. Following disputes, the son and the elderly couple were forced out of the house in 2020. The daughter-in-law and their grandson, 12, continued staying in the ancestral house.

Read Also Bombay High Court Grants Interim Bail to Former Museum Department Director Amid Bribery Allegations

The elderly couple initially managed to maintain contact with their grandson until June 2023, after which their access was cut off. The plea alleged abandonment under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

In August 2023, the man was diagnosed with signet cell carcinoma, a severe form of cancer. Despite extensive treatments and surgeries, his condition deteriorated, and was placed under palliative care on May 15. His dying wish is to return to his ancestral home to pray and see his grandson one last time.

As the daughter-in-law did not permit them entry into their ancestral home, they sought help from local police. As no help was forthcoming, she approached the HC.

During the last hearing, the HC had asked both the wife to suggest a date for the man to visit the house.

Consent terms were signed by wife’s advocate Swapana Kode and daughter-in-law’s advocate Paramvir Narul, which stated that the daughter-in-law “shall allow the petitioner, the petitioner's ailing husband and one medical attendant to visit the Ganesh temple” located inside the house on June 4 at around 1pm up to the completion of the religious ceremony/puja.

The consent term explicitly states that the “holy idol shall not be removed or taken away by the petitioner or the coterie of the petitioner as two such attempts have been made in the past”.