Mumbai News: Teen who made bomb threat was upset because Nanded cops fined him, ignored his plaint | Representative image

The 19-year-old from Nanded arrested for threatening to bomb Mumbai was disgruntled because he had once been fined by police in his hometown, an official said on Wednesday. The police picked up the teen on Tuesday and handed him over to Azad Maidan station.

Questioning revealed that he was angry because Nanded police had fined him once for some reason and also allegedly ignored his complaint, said the official.

Threat tweet by 19-year-old

Shripad Kamlakar Gorathkar (19) had tweeted threat message saying that he will blast Mumbai. Gorathkar had completed his 12th grades and was studying for CA examination.

The police have registered a case under section 506(2) of IPC against Gorathkar at Azad Maidan police station.

Previous threat of '26/11 type attack'

The threat on Twitter comes close on the heels of a phone call made on Sunday to Mumbai Police about a 26/11 type attack on the city. The call was traced to Rajasthan, following which police in the state took a man into custody in this regard. However, the man was found to be mentally unstable, according to a police official.