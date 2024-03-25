Mumbai News: Teen Among 4 Women Held For Kidnapping 5-Year-Old

Mumbai: Within 12 hours of registering the kidnapping case of a five-year-old, the Bhandup police not only rescued her but also arrested four women, including a teen who was acquainted with the minor.

According to the police, the child left home on Sunday at around 9.30pm to buy water balloons from a nearby store for Holi celebrations. When she didn't return an hour later, her parents began looking around in the neighbourhood. During their frantic search, a local man told them that he saw their daughter entering an auto-rickshaw. “The man said the girl was tagged along with one Khushbu Gupta alias Khushi, 19. He also said that there were two more women as well,” said a police official.

The parents then approached the Bhandup police and a case was registered. The only lead the cops had was Khushi. Hence, the probe started with tracing Khushi and her apartment being searched. Using technical assistance, her number’s location was obtained and soon after she was spotted. After being taken into custody, the teen revealed that she planned the kidnapping with her “partner” Maina Dilod, 39.

“They gave the girl a chocolate and told her to come along. The girl was familiar with Khushi, so she didn't desist. They planned to sell the child to two women – Divya Singh, 33, and Payal Shah, 32, both residents of Balkum Pada in Thane,” added the official.

The quartet was produced before the court on Monday, which remanded them to police custody till March 28. They have been charged under sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (trafficking) and 34 (common intent) of the Indian Penal Code.