Mumbai News: Tata Power’s 7.5 Lakh Customers To Pay Lower, Older Tariff

Mumbai: The Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has stayed Tata Power’s tariff hike that was approved by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) earlier this year. This means, for now, Tata Power consumers will be levied last year’s tariff.

In the interim, the tariff approved on March 31, 2020 will come into force, which is 25% - 35% lower than the current one. A revised tariff for FY 2023-24 will be decided upon at a later stage by APTEL.

In the last Multiple Tariff Revision had made electricity supply 10% dearer during FY 2023-24 for residential users and 21% higher the subsequent fiscal.

“We will ensure that the relief granted by the Hon’ble APTEL is passed on to our 7.5 lakh consumers, further reinforcing our steadfast commitment to fairness and affordability in all our operations,” said Sanjay Banga, President, Transmission and Distribution, Tata Power.

Tata Power’s intention to refund close to ₹100 crore

On June 6, The Free Press Journal had reported about Tata Power’s intention to refund close to ₹100 crore during the ongoing financial year to residential and government electricity consumers owing to reduction in power purchase cost. The cost of procuring electricity decreased due to fall in imported coal prices bought by their power generation arm.

The refund will be initiated through the Fuel Adjustment Charge (FAC) for government customers as well as those residential consumers drawing 0 – 100 and 101 – 300 units of power every month.

So far, Tata Power has around close to ₹100 crore in its books of accounts for the months of April and June 2023 earmarked for the same. The FAC will be adjusted in the upcoming power bills.

