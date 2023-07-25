Mumbai News: Task Force To Trace Overstaying Foreigners

Mumbai: 2 foreigners swap boarding passes to travel to different countries; arrested | Representative Image

Mumbai: A task force has been constituted in the state to trace the foreign nationals residing in India illegally after the expiry of the visa period. According to the police sources, the Union Home Ministry had been considering the issue of tracing the foreign nationals residing illegally in India before January 01, 2011 after the expiry of the visa period.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs had informed that under the chairmanship of the senior officers of the home/police department, the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) concerned and the state police officers should form a task force in the state and take action to find out the foreign nationals residing illegally in the state," said a police officer.

6-member task force formed

Accordingly, the issue of constituting a task force was under the consideration of the state government. Subsequently, a six-member task force has been formed, including Principal Secretary (Special), Home Department, Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Commissioner of State Intelligence Department and District Superintendents of Police and FRRO.

The move comes after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis last week told the assembly during Question Hour that the state government will set up detention centers for foreign nationals indulging in drug peddling, overstaying their visa limit and committing petty crimes to evade deportation. The government has also decided to appoint Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) as the nodal agency to control the distribution of the banned drugs, he said responding to a question.