Mumbai News: Tanks, Pumps Mitigating Waterlogging Woes

Mumbai: Sustained measures undertaken to mitigate waterlogging woes have paid off as the water receding time has significantly decreased from five-six hours to 15-20 minutes, claimed the BMC officials. However, it was a completely rosy picture as the civic body identified new flooding spots.

Torrential rains have been lashing the city continuously for two weeks. Mumbai recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall on June 24, 25 and July 19, 21. Several low-lying areas were waterlogged, which led to traffic congestion.

477 high capacity dewatering pumps installed

Subsequently, the authorities deployed a team of officials and workers, who toiled round-the-clock on the field during heavy rains. They were instructed to take measures to drain the water quickly. Around 477 high capacity dewatering pumps were installed at chronic flooding spots in the city and suburbs. “The underground water holding tank helped in receding the rainwater at Gandhi market in Sion, Hindmata in Dadar and Milan subway at Santacruz,” said the civic official.

Some new waterlogging spots cropped up in the western suburbs after heavy downpour last week. “We noticed inundation outside the Dahisar station, Pushpa Park in Malad and some places at Kandivali and Andheri. A team from the storm water drain department is examining the area and will try to find out the reason behind waterlogging in these areas. The report is expected to be ready by next Wednesday, after which remedial measures will be planned,” said a senior civic official.

Steel rising channel to be built up

Meanwhile, a 1,200 mm diameter steel rising channel has been built at the Gandhi market in Sion for pumping water. A drainage system through small culverts and four pumps in pairs were installed in this channel. So, even with 104 mm of rain, only four inches of water accumulated and drained immediately in the area, underlined the official.

The underground water holding tanks helped to recede the rainwater quickly at Hindmata and Milan subway. "In Hindmata this time, four inches of water receded in half-and-hour. The tanks have also given relief at the Milan subway, the most chronic flooding spot in Santacruz,” added the official.

