Mumbai News: 'Take Necessary Measures To Control Air Pollution Or Face Music', BMC Tells Developers

The construction activities in the city will once again gain pace after the period of monsoon ends. In order to prevent air pollution, the BMC has instructed the developers to take necessary measures at construction sites to control air pollution or face music. A ward-level task force will visit at least three sites weekly, to verify if the measures are being followed.

5,000 construction and infrastructure projects underway at present

Currently, around 5,000 construction and infrastructure projects are underway in the city. It has been observed that these projects have increased pollution in the environment. In order to curb air pollution, a seven-member committee formed by the BMC prepared a 'Mumbai Air pollution Mitigation plan' in March. The committee suggested immediate and long-term measures to prevent and control environmental pollution.

The implementation of the plan slowed down during the monsoon as most of the construction activities came to a halt. “The construction activities will speed up from next month. We have issued a circular for the ongoing and proposed building construction works to follow the guidelines provided in the civic body’s mitigation plan and follow all the required measures at their sites to prevent pollution,” said an official of the BMC's development plan department.

Non-compliance of notice can lead to stop work notice

The civic task force formed at the ward level can issue a warning letter to developers who fail to implement air pollution control measures. For non-compliance, punitive action will be taken as per the provisions of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act or Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, which also includes a stop work notice. It will also be mandatory for the concerned architect to submit self-certification to comply with the guidelines, said a source from the civic body.

Guidelines

*Erection of continuous dust or wind-breaking tin/metal sheet of more than 20 feet in height around the periphery of the entire construction project site.

*Tarpaulin/green cloth/jute sheet to be used on scaffolding covering an entire area under the demolition structure.

*During the demolition of an existing structure, avoid on-site crushing and hammering of demolition materials

*Vehicles carrying material should be fully covered and protected and ensure dust from construction material or debris does not become air-borne during transportation.

