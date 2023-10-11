Mumbai News: Swift Arrests Made in ₹16 Lakh Saree Shop Theft Case by LT Marg Police | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station arrested three individuals involved in a theft case worth ₹16 lakh from a saree shop within 48 hours. The police have also seized the stolen property from these suspects.

According to LT Marg Police, Sanjay Kumar Ramanuj Pandey (47), a textile business person, filed a complaint on Wednesday against an unknown person for entering the shop and stealing the sarees.

The Robbery:

The shop was closed from September 26 to October 3 due to the illness of the complainant, Pandey. During this period, an unknown person opened the shop lock with a duplicate key and stole sarees worth ₹16 lakh.

Based on technical investigation, the police arrested the suspects Santosh Sakharam Mandwalkar (48), Anil Vitthal Kathunge (49), and Sandeep Sakharam Sherekar (37) on October 7. These suspects were presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody until October 11.

