Mumbai News: Sunteck Homebuyers Move NCLT To Recover ₹7.65 Crore

Twenty-eight residents of the upscale Signia Pearl in Bandra Kurla Complex have moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Starlight Systems, an arm of Sunteck Realty, for not having refunded an excessive amount towards maintenance/corpus and management charges to the tune of ₹7.65 crore.

Under the agreement for sale, the developer is supposed to transfer the unutilised amount to each of the apartment buyers through the housing society.

Details of Petition Filed

“The amount collected was far in excess of the required sum and upon formation of the society on September 4, 2020, the same amount became due which was not repaid by the Corporate Debtor (Skylight Systems),” reads the petition for corporate insolvency resolution process copy.

The upmarket property near the US Consulate General in Bandra Kurla Complex has premium 4 BHK apartments with a carpet area of around 3,500 sq ft. These were sold in the range of ₹17 crore to ₹23 crore each. Each of the flat purchasers paid ₹25-30 lakh towards corpus at the time of giving possession back in 2017, which they are seeking it back.

Formation of Housing Society

In 2020, a cooperative housing society was formed, as the residents claim that the developer was unwilling to form one since 2017. Of the 80 apartments in the project, 28 residents have pressed from the corporate insolvency resolution process.

Sunteck Realty's Response

On the dispute, Sunteck Realty clarified the claims to be “biased and misleading”. “No judgement has been passed by the NCLT to date. We believe the petition is not tenable, we are rigorously contesting the allegations and stand strong on our merit. It is crucial to note that the principal dispute between the society and Sunteck Realty remains sub-judice before the Hon'ble High Court. The very foundation and legitimacy of the society itself is the focal point of this contention, the resolution of which is still pending. Until the Hon'ble High Court renders its judgment on this fundamental issue, any associated concerns raised by the society are unlikely to be conclusively addressed by any other competent authority. We are ready to act as per the outcome of the court order but today it is not possible as the basic existence of the society itself is under question and yet to be determined. Hence we believe that unless that issue is decided by the Hon'ble High Court, ancillary issues raised by society wouldn't be decided by any other authority,” Sunteck Realty said in a statement.