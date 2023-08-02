Mumbai News: Sula Vineyards Gets Excise Duty Notice Of ₹116 Cr From Maharashtra Govt |

Mumbai: Sula Vineyards has bern serviced excise duty notice of Rs 116 crore from the Maharashtra excise department. Earlier in February 2018 Nashik-based Sula Vineyard had been served a collector’s notice for evasion to the tune of Rs 115 crore.

The state excise department demands notice under the Maharashtra Manufactured Beer and Wine Rules, 1966 for excise duty recoverable on wine produced or manufactured from grapes produced in Maharashtra by blending wine brought from across custom frontier or from other states.

Sula has filed a writ petition before the High Court of Bombay, challenging the order.

About Sula Vineyards

The leading wine maker produces 56 different labels of wines across 13 brands at its four owned and two leased production facilities located in Maharashtra and Karnataka. It distributes wines under a bouquet of popular brands such as Sula, its flagship brand, besides other popular brands like RASA, Dindori, The Source, Satori, Madera & Dia.

