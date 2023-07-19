Mumbai News: Suburbs Face Water Shortages And Low Pressure As BMC Implements Water Cuts

Representative Image

Over the past few days, several suburbs have been experiencing water shortages and low water pressure. Residents living in the outskirts and hilly areas have been particularly affected after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) implemented water cuts.

Starting from July 1, the BMC imposed a 10% water cut in the city and suburbs. There are concerns that this water cut may increase by an additional 5% next month if the lake levels do not improve, as expressed by a civic official. However, citizens in the eastern and western suburbs have reported receiving even less water than before.

Jayshree Rane from Charkop Sector 1 in Kandivali stated, "For the past few days, we have been receiving water with low pressure for only 15-20 minutes. We are hardly able to collect 3-4 buckets of water."

Similar complaints about water shortages have emerged from parts of Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli. Anil Galgali, an RTI activist from Kurla, mentioned, "Areas such as Sanjay Nagar, Kasaiwada, and Sundar Baug in Kurla are experiencing severe water shortages. The hilly areas are facing even more inconvenience."

Ravi Raja, former opposition leader of the BMC and senior Congress leader, pointed out, "While the water cut is supposed to be 10%, residents of Sion Koliwada are facing a 50% water shortage. Areas such as Rawli Camp, Kokri Aagar, Pratiksha Nagar, Gaikwad Nagar, and others are receiving water with extremely low pressure."

The BMC currently supplies 3,900 million litres of water daily from seven lakes located in Mumbai, Thane, and Nashik districts.

