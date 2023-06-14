Mumbai News: State To Develop Shiv Srushtis As Tourist Attraction

The state government will develop Shiv Srushti at Six places, Tourism Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha has said.

"In order to make the future generations aware of inspiring history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the tourists to get a glimpse Maharashtra's history, the Tourism Department is planning to develop theme parks, gardens, museums and memorials at Shivneri, Gorai, Buldana, Sambhajinagar, Nashik and Ramtek," Lodha said on Wednesday adding that funds worth ₹410 crore have been allocated for the work.

Citizens encouraged to suggest logos

"We are planning to complete all these schemes within a year," the minister added. "We are also planning various competitions to suggest logos and other materials for the scheme and web are also inviting suggestions from citizens which would be incorporated in the work," Lodha said.

At the Fort Shivneri, a "Baal Samskar" museum is being planned where the viewers will get a glimpse of the Maratha warrior king's childhood for which ₹70 crore have been allocated.

At Gorai, near Mumbai, a museum giving an insight into the military and naval prowess of Shivaji Maharaj is being planned, while Rajmata Jijau memorial is being planned at Buldana, Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj museum at Sambhajinagar and a Rajkaushalya Sangrahalay - a museum that will give an idea of the administrative skills of the great king is being planned at Nashik, the minister said.

Theme park on Acharya Chanakya

Apart from these a theme park on Veer Savarkar is being developed at Nashik for which ₹15 crore has been allocated, the minister added.

At Karla, near Lonavala a theme park on Acharya Chanakya is being developed at a cost of ₹75 crore where short courses of one week to one month duration will be held for enthusiasts of ancient Indian wisdom in economics and polity, the minister said.

The department will also venture into schools and colleges with "tourism clubs" wherein students will be taught tourism skills and would be oriented into conservation of tourist places in their vicinity. The department is also planning to celebrate international yoga day in a big way in schools as well as aanganwadis, the minister added.