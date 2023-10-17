Mumbai News: State Tightens Security At Jewish Centres, Areas | representational picture

Mumbai: Force One, Maharashtra Police’s counterterrorism task force, has been deployed at synagogues, Jewish cultural centres Chabad House, Israeli consulates, businesses and areas with sizeable Jewish population following alerts from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The MHA has advised states to enhance security measures at places visited by Israeli tourists, including Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Mumbai, and Pushkar in Rajasthan, following the escalating tensions between Israelis and Palestinians.

Read Also US Cautions Israel: No Gaza Occupation

Heightened security measures around key areas

“The special police force for urban counter terrorism operation raised after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks used only for VIP protection details has been deployed due to severe manpower crunch in Mumbai Police and festive season bandobast. Central Industrial Security Force commandos are usually used for protection of government installations and consulates, but the state has decided to deploy the highly trained counterterrorism commandos of Force One,” a Maharashtra Home Department official said.

The MHA directed the respective state police to heightened security measures around key areas that are frequented by Israeli citizens and the Jewish community. While Chabad Houses in Mumbai, Manali and Dharamshala were given “peripheral security”, Jewishbusiness entities in India have been provided additional security personnel.

Security near Nariman House in Colaba and synagogues in south and central Mumbai has been tightened with Force One commandos and combat vehicles, while in Navi Mumbai, security has been beefed up in Belapur, Koparkhairane and Nehru, areas with sizeable Jewish populations.

In July Mumbai Police had ramped up security at Chabad House, Colaba, after an image of it was recovered from two Al-Sufa terrorists arrested by Pune Police. Chabad House was one of the targets of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai in 2008.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)