Mumbai News: Speeding Honda Activa Collides With Divider In lower Parel, Pillion Rider Dies

Mumbai: An individual riding a Honda Activa at a high speed collided with a road divider in Lower Parel, resulting in the death of the pillion rider. The police have taken action by registering an FIR against the motorcycle rider.

According to information provided by the N M Joshi Marg police, the incident took place on Sunday at 9 pm near Kamla Mill Compound in Lower Parel. It was reported that a Honda Activa, traveling at a high speed, collided abruptly with the road divider. Both occupants of the Activa sustained injuries in the accident. Upon receiving this information, the police arrived at the scene.

The injured individuals were transported to the nearby Nair Hospital, with one being taken in a police van and the other in an ambulance. Mehtab Sajid Sheikh (19), one of the injured, was pronounced dead by doctors even before reaching the hospital. The rider of the Activa, identified as Yogesh Nagesh Gorwa (23), has been admitted to Nair Hospital for medical treatment.

A police official shared that both Mehtab Sajid Sheikh and Yogesh Nagesh Gorwa are residents of Malad and were friends. They had come to Mahim for some errands and were en route from there to Colaba.

The police have taken legal action by registering an FIR against Yogesh Nagesh Gorwa, who was operating the Activa, under sections 279 (related to rash driving) and 304-A (pertaining to causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

