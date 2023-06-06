Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais released a special postage stamp on the occasion of the 350th Year of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday, June 6. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Minister of Culture Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar and Dadaji Bhuse, Principal Secretary, Culture Vikas Kharge, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region Swati Pandey and senior officers were present at the ocassion.

