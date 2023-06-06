 Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan

Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan

This comes on the occasion of the 350th Year of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Special Postage Stamp Released At Raj Bhavan | FPJ

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais released a special postage stamp on the occasion of the 350th Year of the Coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Tuesday, June 6. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Minister of Culture Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Kesarkar and Dadaji Bhuse, Principal Secretary, Culture Vikas Kharge, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region Swati Pandey and senior officers were present at the ocassion.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Raj Bhavan receives PNG connection after three decades
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Rescues Minor Girl Who Attempted Suicide In Khar

Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Rescues Minor Girl Who Attempted Suicide In Khar

Mumbai News: Man Held For Attempting To Loot Money From Bar

Mumbai News: Man Held For Attempting To Loot Money From Bar

Thane: Police Arrest Two Running Inter-State Illegal Firearms Gang; Seize 17 Pistols, 31 Magazines,...

Thane: Police Arrest Two Running Inter-State Illegal Firearms Gang; Seize 17 Pistols, 31 Magazines,...

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde Discusses Koliwada Redevelopment Issues With BMC Chief

Mumbai News: Shrikant Shinde Discusses Koliwada Redevelopment Issues With BMC Chief

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody

Mumbai News: Man Gets Medical Bail 2 Days After His Death In Custody