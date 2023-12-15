Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Rejects Pregnant Inmate’s Bail Plea Seeking Treatment In Private Hospital

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The special NDPS court on Friday rejected the bail plea of a 34-year-old woman caught with 15 kgs of Mephedrone, on medical grounds as she is now 6 months pregnant.

The woman had approached the court earlier this month, for bail pleading that even when she was granted permission to terminate the pregnancy by the special court she couldn't do so due to other complications and now her health is deteriorating.

Woman claims she has been suffering from several complications

She had claimed that she is six months pregnant and has been suffering from several complications. She has pleaded that she is anemic and also suffers from type 2 diabetes. Besides, she has lost a lot of weight and suffers from thyroid, hypertension and is getting frequent fever. The woman has pleaded that she may be granted bail to get admitted and treated in the private hospital.

The court however rejected her plea, detailed order for reasons of rejection would be made available subsequently.

The woman was arrested on June 10, by the NCB wherein the NCB had recovered Mephedrone weighing 15 kgs from her house along with cash worth Rs 1.10 crores. After the arrest, when she was taken for medical examination, it was revealed that she was pregnant. Hence, on June 23, her lawyers moved the plea to allow her to terminate the pregnancy stating that this is her fourth child and she is not mentally prepared for it.

Court allows woman to abort child

In her handwritten statement later submitted to the court, the woman stated that she was remanded in judicial custody till June 16, and was lodged in Byculla women’s prison. In the prison her condition deteriorated and she was again taken to the in-house medical officer, who also confirmed that she was six-week pregnant.

The court, after considering her plea on humanitarian grounds, allowed her to abort the child in August. However, when she was taken to hospital to operate, her health deteriorated and she was advised against it as it was a risk to her life as well.