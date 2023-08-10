 Mumbai News: Special Drive To Include 12 Lakh Farmers In Central Schemes
Mumbai News: Special Drive To Include 12 Lakh Farmers In Central Schemes

This process to bring 12 lakh farmers will be completed by August 15, Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde has said.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, August 10, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra farmers | Twitter

Mumbai: The state administration is making efforts to bring 12 lakh eligible farmers in the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanman Yojana (PMKY) and NaMo Kisan Sanman Yojana (NMKSY) schemes. A special drive has been initiated to update the land records, eKYC and Aadhar linking of such farmers. These processes will be completed by August 15, Agriculture minister Dhananjay Munde has said.

Under this drive co-ordination committees of block development officer, land records officer and agriculture officer have been formed at all the block levels and they have been entrusted with locating the eligible farmers who have been left out of the schemes, Munde said. He also added that the fourth installment of the PMKSY was recently distributed which has benefitted 85 lakh out of the total 97 lakh eligible farmers. Hecne, efforts are being made to locate such farmers and bring them under the net of the scheme. Once the work on PMKSY is completed the first instalment under NMKSY, which is the state's scheme, will be disbursed, the minister said,

Maharashtra: Farmers to get ₹6,000 per year under new scheme approved by Cabinet
article-image
