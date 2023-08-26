Mumbai News: Special Committee To Check On State-Run Hospitals | FPJ

Mumbai: To bring transparency in the functioning of state-run hospitals, the public health department has decided to form a special committee which will visit and review the working of each department. Based on the findings, it will give grades to the hospitals on a monthly basis. The move comes close on the heels of the government's decision to provide free treatment at all state-run hospitals.

Committee will submit report to DMER

After evaluating a facility's performance on set parameters, the committee will submit the report to the heads of the medical education department and Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER). The decision aims at improving patient care by addressing issues like unsanitary conditions in hospitals, dereliction of duties on part of doctors and dearth of medicines.

A senior official from the state health department said the current condition of a hospital is reviewed by its director, head of department and senior doctors, but now a special committee will be doing their work so that they can focus on upgrading the medical institution. “We need to bring transparency in all hospitals and let citizens know that the state health department is taking all efforts to improve facilities at all state-run hospitals. The committee will visit the hospitals and take a review (of the functioning), which will be given to the DMER and medical education department. Subsequently, gradings will be given,” he said.

According to other officials, the health department resorted to the move after learning that patients faced many problems right from taking admission to getting treatment. “Moreover, the hospital administration and doctors are fearless as they know there is no upper body to keep track of their work and behaviour with patients,” they said.

The officials pointed out that special emphasis will be laid on cleanliness. “Information about cleaning activities done by the employees will have to be entered regularly on the software, which will be checked by special officers,” they added.

Health activists welcome initiative

Welcoming the initiative, health activists asserted that the step should have been taken long ago, but it’s good that the health department has finally woken up. “The administrations of these hospitals are aware of any misconduct that takes place, but still no action is taken. The initiative of forming a special committee, which will keep a close eye on the functioning of hospitals, is a good thing. However, it shouldn't be done for namesake,” said a health activist.

The grade will be given by the committee after inspecting the cleanliness of hospitals and medical colleges, daily surgeries, utilisation of funds, cost of medicines, biometric attendance of doctors and other staff.