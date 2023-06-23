Mumbai News: SoBo Bakery Posters Deface CSMT Pillars, RPF Registers Case

Twitter

On Thursday afternoon, a Twitter user highlighted an incident of defacement of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) pillars with huge posters of a SoBo bakery. The Railway Protection Force took cognisance and swiftly registered a case against the owner of Bake Live’s Colaba outlet under the Railways Act.

RPF initiates Inquiry

The poster read, ‘Missing Cookie’. In response, the distressed message on Twitter read, “Whosoever’s this missing cookie is, but it’s so defacing #worldheritagesite and hence deserves stern action (sic).”

CSMT is a world heritage site and is renowned for its Gothic architecture. It is currently being restored by the railways. The RPF said they have initiated an inquiry into the matter and that the incident serves as a reminder for all citizens to respect and cherish our heritage structures, contributing to the collective effort of preserving our cultural legacy for future generations.

