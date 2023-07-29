Mumbai News: SIT to Probe ₹7.66 Cr Duping Cases Involving MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik | Twitter/@PratapSarnaik

Mumbai: A special investigation team under Assistant Director General (CID) will probe all the cases wherein MLA Pratap Sarnaik was duped for Rs 7.66 crore, DCM Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Friday.

Sarnaik wanted to buy land at Ghodbandar road and had contacted one Martin Barnardo Koria from Malad to facilitate the deal in 2021. Sarnaik gave him 3.5 crore for the first phase of the deal. Bank formalities were also cleared. However, the person didn't transfer the papers in Sarnaik's name even after receiving the money and didn't return the money. A case was filed against the accused. Later it came to the fore that he too was duped by one Shamsundar Agrawal from Bhayandar. There are, in total, 32 cases, including under MCOCA, against this Agrawal, and most of them are related to duping people with fake land agreements.

All the cases will be investigated within three months, and if any police officials are found to have been involved in the case, action will be taken against them. Orders have been released in this regard, Fadnavis told the house in reply to the discussion on this topic.

