Mumbai News: SIT Initiates Preliminary Enquiries Into Rs 12,024 Crore BMC Scam

BMC Headquarters | Representative Image

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) assigned to investigate the alleged irregularities of Rs 12,024 crore in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated three Preliminary Enquiries (PE) in the case. The formation of the SIT came after the Maharashtra government took action based on the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

As per information from the Mumbai Police, the Maharashtra government established the SIT in response to the CAG report, which highlighted irregularities in BMC's expenditures between November 2019 and October 2022, totaling Rs 12,024 crore.

The SIT comprises the Mumbai Police Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of Police (Economic Offenses Wing), DCP, and ACP. The team has filed three PEs to advance the investigation.

A police official mentioned that the CAG report will be thoroughly examined, and relevant tender documents and other records will be obtained from the BMC. Based on the findings, a decision will be made on initiating a criminal case.

Headed by Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar, the SIT also includes Nishit Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW), and DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar.

The officer stated that the filing of the PEs will lead to questioning individuals connected to the case.

Considering the magnitude of the alleged scam involving Rs 12,024 crore, the SIT has expanded its team. It now includes one ACP and nine police inspectors.

In March, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis presented the CAG report in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, which highlighted various irregularities. The report noted that, apart from irregularities during the Covid-19 pandemic, 20 projects from two different departments were awarded without going through the tender process.

Preliminary enquiry refers to a fact-finding investigation conducted before initiating a regular enquiry, aimed at gathering information and assessing the situation. The provisions of the applicable regulations do not apply to such preliminary enquiries.

Read Also Now BMC's Vigilance Deparment To Keep Track Of Pothole Repair