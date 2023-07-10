Mumbai News: Signal Failure At Byculla Causes Major Delays, Inconvenience For Commuters

Twitter

A signal failure on the Up Fast Line of the Central Railway led to significant delays and inconvenience for local train passengers during the evening peak hours on Monday. Commuters expressed their frustration as around half a dozen local trains were cancelled, and several others experienced delays.

According to railway officials, the signal failure was reported at Byculla around 4:30 pm. The issue was resolved, and normal operations were restored by 5 pm. During this period, services on the Up Fast Line towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) were diverted to the Up Slow Line. Trains on the Down Fast Line, Up and Down Slow Lines, and the Harbour Line were unaffected, according to the officials.

According to CR, to cope with the situation, trains on the affected Up Fast Line were operated on paper authority. The motormen of these trains would stop the train before the signal and proceed only after receiving written authority from the relevant authorities.

Commuters Demand Swift Resolution and Express Concerns

Commuters have expressed their concerns about the impact of these delays on their daily commute and called for a swift resolution of the issues leading to such disruptions.

While railway officials stated that the problem was limited to the Up Fast Line, passengers reported that all local services on the main line were running behind schedule by 15 to 20 minutes. Sudhir Chavan from Dombivli mentioned that these delays had a cascading effect, impacting Down Fast Line local services as well.

Overcrowded Platforms and Inconvenience for Evening Rush Hour

"As a result of the delays, crowded platforms were observed at major stations like CSMT, Dadar, Byculla, and Ghatkopar during the evening rush hours. This indicates that the delays caused inconvenience to the commuters and led to overcrowding at these stations," said Chavan.

Additionally, Ashok Sharma, a resident of Thane, mentioned that despite the regular mega block scheduled on Sundays, commuters were still forced to face inconvenience on the first day of the week.