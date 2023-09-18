Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Summoned For Questioning In ₹6.37 Crore Khichdi Scam Case

Suraj Chavan | Representative pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Suraj Chavan was summoned to the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police on Monday and questioned for over five hours in the Khichdi scam case. The EOW on September 1 registered a case against BMC officials and some private individuals in the alleged Khichdi scam. The police complaint states that the accused committed a scam of ₹6.37 crore by allotting Khichdi to migrant labourers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the FIR, the accused allegedly conspired and illegally obtained the contract for preparing khichdi for migrant labourers but sub-contracted it to others for making khichdi.

The FIR names Sunil alias Bala Kadam, Raju Salunkhe, Sujit Patkar, partners and employees of M/s Forson Multiservices, partners of Snehal Caterers, a former Assistant Municipal Commissioner (Planning) of BMC, other BMC employees and private individuals.