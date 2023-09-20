Mumbai News: Shinde's Shiv Sena Welcomes Women's Reservation Bill, Party Dedicates It To Balasaheb Thackeray's Wife

Sanjay Raut (left) Eknath Shinde (right) | FPJ

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) declared support to the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Lok Sabha and dedicated it to Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray even as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reminded the media of Balasaheb Thackeray's stand on the bill where he questioned whether the condition of women is going to improve due to the bill?

"The Shiv Sena wholeheartedly welcomes the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' (108th Amendment), which provides 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. With the historic bill being tabled in the new parliament building, a new beginning for women in the country has commenced. The Women's Empowerment Bill will further strengthen democracy in the nation. We dedicate the bill to the memory of Maasaheb Meenatai Thackeray," Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde said in a statement released here on Tuesday.

We are now in 'Amrit Kaal' or Golden Age

Lashing out at the opposition for not pursuing the cause, Dr Shinde said, "Previous governments showed very little seriousness in bringing the women reservation bill. 50% of the country's population was denied their basic political right. But all this is about to change. Now, we are in 'Amrit Kaal'. In this golden age, women will play a significant role in shaping the country's future. With reservations for women in state assemblies and the country's Parliament, women's participation in politics and governance will increase significantly. The new parliament building also marks the beginning of a new era for women."

Shiv Sena pays homage to notable Maratha women

"In supporting the bill Shiv Sena pays its respects and tributes to Rajmata Jijabai Bhosale, Rani Tarabai, Punyashlok Rani Ahilyabai Holkar, and Rani Laxmibai. We salute and honour the memories of these brave and courageous women by pledging its support to the Women's Reservation Bill," he added.

On the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed its reservations about the bill while supporting the bill. Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and Rajya Sbaha MP Sanjay Raut, while speaking to media, was reminded of party's founder Balasaheb Thackeray's criticism of such a bill. "Whether the condition of women in the country would improve merely by virtue of the bill," Raut asked while reminding the media of Thackeray's stand on the bill.

Sanjay Raut demands parties to end credit war over Bill

Raut, however, made it clear that his party extended complete support to the bill and urged the political parties to end the credit war over the bill.

"The fight for credit should end...This work (Women's Reservation Bill) is for the entire nation...It is your (BJP) government at present, it may be some other government (in rule) tomorrow. If you (BJP) talk about women then why do you fight over credit...You have brought the bill, you have tabled it, you've shown the courage and we appreciate your courage," Raut said.

