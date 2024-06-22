 Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

The prosecution claimed that Mukherjee brought fake medicines from a firm 'ABM Labs' in UP.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Saturday, June 22, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai news: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial | Representational Image

Observing that there is no possibility that the trial would conclude in the near future, the sessions court granted bail to a Uttar Pradesh resident, who has been behind the bars for three years in the case of selling fake Covid medicine 'Favipiravir' in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The accused, Sudeep Mukherjee, had filed two bail pleas earlier, which were rejected. Meanwhile, his employee was released on bail by the Bombay High Court. Hence, Mukerjee too moved the third bail plea for bail on the ground of parity. The court granted him relief considering the HC order and the case pendency.

Read Also
Pune Porsche Crash Case: Vishal Agarwal, 5 Others Granted Bail By Sessions Court
article-image

As per the prosecution, Mukherjee showed himself as the owner of the 'Max Relief Healthcare'. However, the firm turned out to be a bogus one during the probe. On the basis of the complaints, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had raided several premises linked to him and recovered drugs worth Rs21.96 lakh.

Read Also
Mumbai: Sessions Court Reserves Order On GST Department's Plea Against Bail To Shemaroo...
article-image

The prosecution claimed that Mukherjee brought fake medicines from a firm 'ABM Labs' in UP. The FDA claimed that medicines were procured without any packaging as the accused sold them by putting the labels of his company. Mukherjee was arrested on May 30, 2021 and had been in prison since then.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

Maharashtra: MAT Court Halts Departmental Inquiry Against Pune ASI Facing Rape Charges

Maharashtra: MAT Court Halts Departmental Inquiry Against Pune ASI Facing Rape Charges

Maharashtra: 4 Students Of Mumbai College Drown In Dam In Raigad During Trekking Trip

Maharashtra: 4 Students Of Mumbai College Drown In Dam In Raigad During Trekking Trip

Maharashtra: Govt Delegation Urges OBC Activists To End Fast Amid Reservation Dispute

Maharashtra: Govt Delegation Urges OBC Activists To End Fast Amid Reservation Dispute

Thane: 9 Children Injured After Tin Roof Cover Collapses On Football Turf

Thane: 9 Children Injured After Tin Roof Cover Collapses On Football Turf