Mumbai News: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

Sessions Court Grants Bail To Man Behind Bars For 3 Years Without Trial

Observing that there is no possibility that the trial would conclude in the near future, the sessions court granted bail to a Uttar Pradesh resident, who has been behind the bars for three years in the case of selling fake Covid medicine 'Favipiravir' in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The accused, Sudeep Mukherjee, had filed two bail pleas earlier, which were rejected. Meanwhile, his employee was released on bail by the Bombay High Court. Hence, Mukerjee too moved the third bail plea for bail on the ground of parity. The court granted him relief considering the HC order and the case pendency.

As per the prosecution, Mukherjee showed himself as the owner of the 'Max Relief Healthcare'. However, the firm turned out to be a bogus one during the probe. On the basis of the complaints, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had raided several premises linked to him and recovered drugs worth Rs21.96 lakh.

The prosecution claimed that Mukherjee brought fake medicines from a firm 'ABM Labs' in UP. The FDA claimed that medicines were procured without any packaging as the accused sold them by putting the labels of his company. Mukherjee was arrested on May 30, 2021 and had been in prison since then.