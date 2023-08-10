Mumbai News: Serial Molester Held, Gave Women Lift On Bike

Representative Image |

The Nirmal Nagar police have arrested a serial molester who assaulted women by pretending to be friends with them. Finding the potential victims alone, Balu Pandurang Khaire, 36, would offer them lift on his motorcycle but instead drive them to a secluded spot and molest them.

He introduced himself to one of the women (the complainant in the case) as a friend of her father and offered to drop her to his house. Finding her alone there, he molested her and fled when she shouted for help.

Investigation revealed he lives in Pratiksha Nagar but rarely goes home. He was arrested from Diva after technical information revealed his location. He lived with friends in a Ganpati idol making factory.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)