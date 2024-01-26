Mumbai News: Sena UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar Gets 3rd Summons From ED In ₹500 Cr Money Laundering Case

Ravindra Dattaram Waikar | Facebook

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a third summons to Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar in a money laundering case related to an under-construction luxury hotel in Jogeshwari, directing him to appear for questioning on January 29. Prior to this, Waikar had received two summonses to appear for questioning, but he did not comply on both occasions.

Waikar skipped both summons on January 17 and 23. On both occasions, he approached the ED officials seeking an exemption on health grounds, however, no exemption has been granted by the agency.

Waikar's request for exemption

Sources suggest that Waikar's request for exemption lacked sufficient justification, leading to his third summons for January 29. Notably, he did not provide any medical certificate.

The ED carried out a search operation at his residence and affiliated entities as part of the case. The case centers on the construction of the hotel, reportedly in violation of Waikar's agreement with the BMC, with accusations suggesting the Sena leader's involvement in a Rs500 crore scam.