Mumbai News: Satara Youth Makes Fake Threat Call About Bomb At Airport; Probe Underway

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai | File photo

Mumbai: A fake bomb threat call was received at the Mumbai Police control room on Friday about a bomb on a plane at Mumbai airport. In a swift probe initiated by the police, the caller was identified as a boy from Satara. Further investigation is underway, said Mumbai Police.

According to reports, the call was made by a 10-year-old kid. The caller said that a bomb was planted on a flight about to take off after 10 hours, an official told News18. The call was received by the Mumbai police control room on the emergency number 112.

Another Threat Received Last Month Threatening 26/11-Like Attack

On July 17, the Mumbai Traffic Police control room received a message from a number beginning with +92, originating from Pakistan, threatening that a terrorist attack like the 26/11 would be carried out in Mumbai again. The message also stated that this time the target will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath.

Police swiftly traced the mobile number from which the message originated and investigated if the message truly was from Pakistan. The sender's text also mentioned that cartridges and AK 47 had reached the city to execute the attack.

Case Registered In The Matter

Taking serious note of the threat, a case was registered under Section 509 (2) of the IPC against the unknown person at Worli Police Station, a Mumbai Police official said and added that a search is on for the person who issued the threat.

