 Mumbai News: Rubal Prakhar Agarwal, IAS, Takes Charge As Managing Director Of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation
MMRDA is currently in the process of taking over metro line one and is constructing 337 km of metro lines in the MMR region.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, April 09, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
Mrs. Agarwal takes charge of MMMOCL from Hon. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS | FPJ

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation LTD (MMMOCL) is excited to announce the appointment of Hon'ble Mrs. Rubal Prakhar Agarwal, IAS, as the new Managing Director. Mrs. Agarwal has taken charge of MMMOCL from Hon. Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, who previously held the additional charge as MD of MMMOCL.

Adept Leadership For MMMOCL's Metro Operations in MMR

Rubal Prakhar Agarwal, IAS, has previously served as the commissioner of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme in Maharashtra State. With her extensive experience and leadership skills, she is well-prepared to lead MMMOCL in its mission to operate and maintain metro lines and the Mumbai Monorail. Moreover, MMRDA is currently in the process of taking over metro line one and is constructing 337 km of metro lines in the MMR region.

Crucial Juncture For Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation LTD

Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation LTD is dedicated to operating and maintaining metro lines in the MMR region, and Mrs. Agarwal's appointment comes at a crucial time as the organisation continues to expand its operations and infrastructure.

