Mumbai News: RPF Rescued 408 Children From Various Railway Stations Between April To June 2023

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway rescued 408 children from various railway stations between April to June 2023 under its initiative "Operation Nanhe Farishte".

"The operation, aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of children, saw the collaboration of Government Railway Police and other frontline railway staff," said an official.

According to CR, rescued children, comprising 318 boys and 90 girls, were primarily found at railway stations without informing their families, often due to familial conflicts, disputes, or the allure of a better life in the city.

"The RPF personnel, well-trained in dealing with such situations, established a connection with these young children, taking the time to understand their issues and concerns" said an official.

RPF collaborated with various NGOs

"With the help of NGOs like Childline, the RPF went the extra mile to counsel and support the children, ultimately reuniting them with their worried parents. The process of reunification was not only a heartening sight but also a testimony to the noble service of the Railways, prompting many parents to express their profound gratitude and thankfulness for this selfless endeavor," further added officials.

Out of 408 children, 92 children were rescued (58 boys and 34 girls) by Mumbai division of Central Railway. Similarly, 119 children were rescued (94 boys and 25 girls) by Bhusawal division and 138 children (all 138 boys) by Pune division of CR. Remaining 40 children rescued (21 boys and 19 girls) and 19 children rescued (7 boys and 12 girls) rescued by Nagpur and Solapur division of Central Railway between April and June 2023.

