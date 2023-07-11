Mumbai News: RPF Panvel Intercepts Illegal Liquor Transportation on Kerala Sampark Kranti Express, Seizes Liquor Worth ₹21,000 | FPJ

Railway Police Force (RPF) Panvel and the State Excise Department successfully intercepted an illegal liquor transport operation onboard train number 12217 Kerala Sampark Kranti Express on Tuesday. A team headed by Inspector Panvel acted swiftly upon receiving confidential information on coach B1 of the train.

The team included Assistant Inspector Siddheshwar Patil, Constable Raj Kapoor, Constable Mastaram Meena and personnel from the State Excise Department.

Liquor worth Rs 21,720 seized

Upon the train's arrival at Panvel station, the team meticulously searched all the coaches. During the inspection, their attention was drawn to three suspiciously packed bags located beneath berth number 71 in coach B1. Although no passengers immediately raised suspicion, the team decided to take the bags into their custody for further investigation.

Upon opening the bags at the department's office, a significant quantity of illicit liquor was discovered. The confiscated items included 48 bottles (180 ml) of Mc Dowels company liquor, valued at ₹7,200, 38 bottles (180 ml) of Royal Stage company liquor, valued at ₹6,840, and 48 bottles (180 ml) of Imperial Blue Blended Grain Whiskey, valued at ₹7,680. The combined value of the seized liquor amounted to ₹21,720.

Recognising the gravity of the situation, the State Excise Department promptly took possession of the confiscated liquor for further necessary legal action.

In a related development, just two days earlier, on July 9, a joint operation involving the Central Railway Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the State Excise Department thwarted another smuggling attempt. The operation, conducted on the Kakinada Express at LTT, resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of foreign wine and brandy valued at approximately Rs 2.56 lakh.