Mumbai News: Rival Sena Factions Come Face To Face Over Demolished Mumbra Shakha

Intense rivalry between the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and Shiv Sena (UBT) reached a flashpoint on Saturday when supporters of the Shinde faction chanted slogans against Uddhav Thackeray.

They shouted “Chale jao, Chale jao” and even though Thackeray was accompanied by a large number of his supporters he had to beat a hasty retreat at Mumbra. The police had a tough time keeping the warring factions away from each other's throats.

Mr Thackeray, who is a former chief minister, had gone to see the site of the Shiv Sena shakha which was bulldozed recently in Mumbra by the civic administration. Thane is the bastion of CM Shinde and he allegedly asked the local administration to demolish the shakha since it was unauthorised. There was palpable tension as Mr Thackeray insisted on visiting the spot where the shakha once stood.

"Those high on power will be taught a lesson": Uddhav

Attacking the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for "bulldozing" a 'shakha' (local level office) controlled by the Shiv Sena (UBT), its chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said those high on power will be taught a lesson.

Thackeray, along with top leaders of the Sena (UBT), went to Mumbra here to visit the razed shakha but had to face resistance from workers of the CM's Shiv Sena, who also showed black flags.

As the situation turned tense, Thackeray and his party colleagues left the site, just metres away from the razed shakha.

Mumbra is a Muslim dominated area in Thane, which is the stronghold of CM Shinde.

Addressing party workers in Mumbra, Thackeray said, "Those who are high on power bulldozed the shakha. I have come here to show you the bulldozer. Our posters were torn. We'll tear your arrogance into pieces in the polls."

Alleging that the administration had become helpless, the former CM said,"Our land (shakha) has been encroached upon. We have all the documents." The shakha will be assembled everyday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asserted.

Cautioning the administration and the police, Thackeray said, "You are not slaves of the thieves. You have protected the thieves, but the thieves have disturbed the honeycomb. Now the honeybees will sting you."

