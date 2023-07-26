Mumbai News: Retired Couple Cheated Of ₹18 Lakh In Name Of Job Promise For Their Son

A retired couple was duped of ₹18 lakh by a man who made false promises of providing a job for their son. A case was registered at Vile P police station on July 14 against the two individuals identified as Vile Parle residents Henry Paul and Bhawana T, who have been accused in the case of alleged cheating.

According to the FIR, Shreepat Revgade, 63, a former senior postmaster, and his wife, who also retired from postal service, sought to find a suitable type rating course for their 36-year-old son, Nitin, who had completed a pilot course at Miami Flying Academy, USA, in 2015. He returned to India after completing the course. They were looking for a reputable aviation company that offered a three-month type rating course, which is mandatory for a pilot's job in India.

Parents introduced to scammer

In June 2017, Shreepat Revgade came in contact with Henry Paul through a friend, who informed him that Henry was involved in recruitment for aviation companies. The complainant alleged that Henry Paul operated an Apollo intelligence security company and claimed to have numerous contacts in various aviation companies. When Revgade and his friend met Henry, they also encountered Bhawana, Henry's partner.

According to Revgade, Henry claimed to know a high-ranking officer at Jet Airways who could help run a Type Rating course. He further claimed that upon completion of the course from his academy, the officer would offer him a job in a reputed company.

Ravgade visited Henry's office in Andheri East and expressed his interest in enrolling his son in the course. Henry informed them that the course fee was ₹18 lakhs, which would also include a job offer. Additionally, there was an extra ₹3 lakhs fee for Bhawana's services. Henry requested the entire payment of ₹18 lakhs before the commencement of the course, with the remaining ₹ 3 lakhs to be paid after the course's completion. He insisted on receiving all payments in installments and through cheque.

Ravgade agreed to pay a total of ₹21 lakhs but in instalments, and accepted this arrangement. Ravgade paid ₹18 lakhs in several instalments as requested by Henry and Bhawana. The final payment was made in March 2018.

The fraudsters kept on deflecting

After completing the payments, Revgade inquired about the course and job for his son, and Henry assured him repeatedly that everything was in order. However, In 2019, Jet Airways company had shut down, subsequently, Ravgade approached Henry again to inquire about the course and job. At this point, Henry assured him that he would manage to arrange the course and job in another company. Ravgade frequently asked about a course and a job but Henry avoided it. In 2019, Henry's office closed down, and he disappeared. Revgade contacted Henry and Bhavna via mobile phone to inquire about the course and a job, but they avoided his questions.

Eventually, in 2023, Revgade realized that Henry and Bhawana were fraud people. He subsequently lodged an FIR at Vile Parle police station under sections 34 (common intention for a crime), 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly).

Revgade said, "The fraudsters assured us of the course and job for son, therefore they were waiting. Finally, we realized these were fraud people so we lodged an FIR now."

Read Also Bhopal: Elderly couple duped of Rs 42L in name of arthritis healing

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)