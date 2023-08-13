Mumbai News: Remote Live Monitoring Technology Undergoes Trial On Suburban Train For Enhanced Safety

A suburban train in Mumbai Division is now undergoing a trial of remote live monitoring technology. The trial involves the installation of temperature sensors on both the traction motor and axle box, aiming to provide real-time insights into critical components' temperatures and conditions.

The innovation encompasses a comprehensive system with major components including temperature sensors placed on axle boxes and level sensors within water tanks. These sensors are interconnected through a network of LoRa modules, both slave and master, ensuring coverage across the train's entire length. The system also features a web interface for users, providing real-time data visualization and backend storage for historical analysis.

The technology is designed to detect abnormal temperature variations in the traction motor. Specifically, it alerts railway personnel when the temperature ranges from 75°C to 85°C (considered high) and when it surpasses 85°C (critical). Such alerts can help prevent potential issues such as the displacement of critical components, like the Shrink Ring and DE bearing inner race, which could ultimately lead to wheel lock incidents.

Moreover, the system extends its capabilities to monitor the axle box temperature. It sends alerts when the temperature reaches the orange alert threshold of 50°C and the red alert threshold of 65°C. This proactive monitoring empowers control offices to take preventive actions well in advance, before the temperature escalates further. This could include enroute coach detachment for inspection and regulation, ensuring the train's safe operation.

"The adoption of these advanced temperature monitoring technologies not only helps in preventing potential hazards but also offers a higher degree of control and planning for the railway authorities. In the event of a successful trial, the division intends to implement this system across a wider range of coaches, further enhancing the safety of passengers and train operations" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR.

How it works

The system will sends alerts based on the running temperature of the axle box including Orange colour alert when axle box temperatures touches the temperature limit of 50°C, Red colour alert when axle box temperatures touches the temperature limit of 65°C.

The Axle box temperature live minitoring will enable the control office to plan preventive action in advance before the axle box temperature reaches the maximum permissible limit of 80 °C Enroute on road side coach detachment by deputing the staff for inspection/regulating the train in loop. After completion of sucessful trails CR will implement this system in the motor coaches of other local trains.

Salient features

The system operates on a lot-based structure, primarily incorporating:

Temperature sensors placed at the axle boxes.

Level sensors positioned within the water tanks.

Conduit piping and LoRa modules, encompassing both slave and master modules to cover the complete train length.

Web space designated for the front-end user interface and backend data storage.

The system is outfitted with durable, long-lasting batteries.

