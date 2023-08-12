Mumbai News: Reliance Subsidiary Files Case Against 'Safe Rupee' Loan App For Alleged Misuse Of Company Name

App | Representational image

Mumbai: A Reliance firm has filed a case against 'Safe Rupee', a loan app, for allegedly using the name of one of its subsidiary concerns. Quoting the complainant, a company employee, the Cuffe Parade police said the matter came to fore after he discovered that the name of Reliance Industry Holding Pvt Ltd was mentioned in the details of the app mentioned on Google play store.

The concern was conveyed to the information technology team, but when it checked the app the next day, it found that it has dropped the company's name. Subsequently, Reliance approached the police, stating that the 'Safe Rupee' was misleading people by associating itself with the firm.

A case has been filed under Indian Penal Code section 419 (whoever cheats by personation) as well as the Information Technology Act.

