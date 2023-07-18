Mumbai News: Red Flag Over Coastal Security As Boats Operate Without Identity

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti (AMMKS) has raised serious concerns over a threat to coastal security due to several boats operating without names, numbers and vessel registration certificates (VRC). In a letter dated July 17 to state home minister Devendra Fadnavis, president of AMMKS Devendra Damodar Tandel has pointed out several lacunae in the coastal security system which could be exploited by rogue elements from enemy countries.

The fishermen’s body also expressed worries over replication of a 26/11 like episode, wherein terrorists had taken a sea-route to reach the shores of Mumbai to launch the attacks due to the illegally operating boats, especially in the coastal waters of Karanja near Uran in Raigad, under the guise of fishing activities during the monsoon ban period.

Apparently, such boats which operate sans VRCs issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board are illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU), nowhere reflecting in government and police records.

Unsupervised activities

Tandel said that apart from depleting the marine livestock due to fishing during monsoons, their major point of concern is the threat to security. He said, “Besides, the presence of our nuclear facility and oil rigs also become vulnerable due to such unsupervised activities taking place in a close range. The government should immediately form a co-ordination committee comprising members from all related agencies and representatives from fishing community pockets which will fix responsibilities and eliminate any chance of chinks in the security system.”

Tandel has also sought installation of CCTV cameras at jetties to keep a close watch on suspicious landings. There are around 18,000 registered fishing vessels including 6,000 small boats in the state.

VMS In Limbo

In the aftermath of the 26/11 terror attacks, the government had mooted the idea of satellite-based Vehicle Monitoring Systems (VMS) in small fishing boats to track their movement. However, despite pilot studies the project remains stuck in a limbo. At present, the fishermen who venture into deep sea fishing largely rely on GPS-enable devices and distress alert transmitter (DAT) systems to get assistance in case of fire, capsizing of boats, and sudden sickness to crew members at the shortest possible time.

Fisheries Dept’s Promise

In a recent meeting with members of the local fishing community, the fisheries department commissioner had assured deployment of drones equipped with high definition cameras to keep an eye on illegal fishing activities. He had also directed officials to permanently cancel licenses of violators, and also act against unregistered operators by crushing the fishing vessels beyond repairs. However, fishermen claim that action is still awaited.

