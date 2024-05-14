Mumbai News: Rape Case Booked Against 20-Year-Old For Repeatedly Raping Minor In Bhiwandi

Representative Image

The Bhiwandi City police have registered a case against a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl repeatedly in Bhiwandi. During the investigation, police learned that the victim's abortion had been carried out by the accused's father. Therefore, the father's role was implicated in this case.

The complaint was filed under sections 376(2)(I)(J)(N) and 313 of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. No arrests have been made yet, said police.

The incident took place in Bhiwandi between February 2023 and November 2023. A case was lodged at Bhiwandi city police station on May 11.

According to police, the accused name is not disclosed to protect the identity of the victim. The accused lives in Bandra in Mumbai and originally belonged to Uttar Pradesh.

Mahadev Kumbhar, Senior police inspector, at Bhiwandi City police station, said, "We booked a case against them after the victim approached us. We have conducted a medical examination of the victim. Preliminary investigation, it is revealed that the accused worked in Dubai and he left Bhiwandi in December, 2023 while the accused's father lives in the village So far, arrests have not been made yet."

Police said that the accused is cousin's of the victim and he used to come victim's home and committing the offense. The victim narrated the entire incident to the mother on May 11 and thereafter, The victim along with mother rushed to the spot and lodged a case against them.