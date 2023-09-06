 Mumbai News: Rains Likely To Make Comeback This Week
The rains are expected to continue till September 13.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, September 06, 2023, 10:26 AM IST
Mumbai: While the city saw almost no showers in August, rains are likely to soak Mumbai this week. According to a private weather forecaster Skymet, the wet weather is likely to pick up pace from September 7 while there is a prediction of heavy showers on September 8 and 9.

Possible Reason Of Rainfall

The rains are expected to continue till September 13. The reason behind the forecast is the formation of a system in the Bay of Bengal. As it moves inland, the monsoon will gather steam, Skymet added.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department predicted an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Maharashtra from Wednesday to Friday.

