 Mumbai News: Railways Introduces Restricted Timings for PF Ticket Sales Amid Chhath Pooja Festivities
Mumbai News: Railways Introduces Restricted Timings for PF Ticket Sales Amid Chhath Pooja Festivities

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
File Image

In preparation for the upcoming Chhath Pooja festivities, Mumbai authorities have introduced restricted timings for platform ticket sales at key stations, including CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, LTT, and Panvel. Effective until November 24, 2023, these measures aim to manage congestion and enhance the overall travel experience for passengers.

During restricted hours, platform ticket sales will be limited, ensuring smoother movement and reduced congestion. Notably, certain categories, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and women passengers with children, accompanied by one escort, are exempt from these restrictions. "This thoughtful consideration aims to provide convenience for vulnerable groups and those with special needs" said an official of CR.

Authorities emphasize the importance of disseminating this information widely to enable commuters to plan their travel effectively. The goal is to prevent inconveniences and facilitate a seamless transition for all passengers during this temporary adjustment.

The restricted timings are-

CSMT and Dadar: 6 pm to 12:30 am

Thane: 7 pm to 1:30 am

Kalyan: 6 pm to 1:30 am

LTT: 6:30 pm to 1:00 am

Panvel: 11 pm to 2:00 am.

