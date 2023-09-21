Mumbai News: Railways Introduces Additional Special Train Services for Ganapati Festival Rush | representative pic

Mumbai: In anticipation of the upcoming Ganapati festival, the Railways has introduced additional special train services to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic.

These additional services aim to provide convenient travel options for passengers during the Ganapati festival rush. Make sure to check the schedule and book your tickets in advance to ensure a smooth and enjoyable journey.

Here are the details of the newly announced services:

Madgaon to CSMT Special Express (One Way)

Composition: 18 LHB coaches (16 seating coaches, 2 brake-vans)

Madgaon departure: 07:30 AM, 24/9/23

CSMT arrival: 10:55 PM, 24/9/23

CSMT to Solapur Special Express (One Way)

Composition: 18 LHB coaches (16 seating coaches, 2 brake-vans)

CSMT departure: 05:50 AM, 25/9/23

Solapur arrival: 2:50 PM, 25/9/23

Khed to Panvel MEMU Special Train

Train Type: Unreserved 8-coach MEMU train

Khed departure: 3:15 PM, 24/9/23

Panvel arrival: 7:45 PM, 24/9/23

