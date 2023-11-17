 Mumbai News: Railways Imposes Restriction On Platform Ticket Sales To Avoid Congestion Ahead Of Chhath Puja
Effective until November 24, the restrictions on ticket sales aim to manage congestion and enhance the overall travel experience.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: Railways Imposes Restriction On Platform Ticket Sales To Avoid Congestion Ahead Of Chhath Puja | File Image

Mumbai: For the Chhath Puja, the railways have imposed restricted timings for platform ticket sales at key stations, including CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, LTT, and Panvel.

Effective until November 24, these measures aim to manage congestion and enhance the overall travel experience. Certain categories, such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and women passengers with children or accompanied by one escort, are exempt from these restrictions.

Timings For Restrictions

The timings at CSMT and Dadar are 6pm to 12.30am; 7pm to 1.30am at Thane, 6pm to 1.30am at Kalyan, 6.30pm to 1am at LTT and 11pm tp midnight at Panvel.

