Mumbai News: Railway Police Rescues Two-Month-Old Boy Kidnapped From Borivali Station; 3 Held

The Mumbai Railway Police rescued a two-month-old boy who was on the verge of being sold for ₹1.5 lakhs. On December 17, around 4:30 a.m., a boy was abducted from Borivali East, near a footpath. The accused intended to sell the child to a couple from Badlapur. The police apprehended the main accused in Pune and the other two in Mumbai.

According to the Railway Police, the Ajgaonkar couple, married for 11 years without children, sought adoption but failed and then considered purchasing a child. However, when an individual quoted them ₹7 lakhs for a child, they found it unaffordable. Consequently, Ajgaonkar confided in his friend, Sayyad Mehandi from Gowandi, about their desperation for a child. Sayyad relayed this to his acquaintance, Abbas Kashim Shaikh alias Raj (22). Facing financial problems and aspirations to marry, Shaikh resolved to steal a child to sell.

Main accused apprehended from Pune

On December 17, at approximately 4:30 a.m., Shaikh abducted a 2-month-old boy from a footpath near Borivali Railway Station in Borivali East. The child's parents approached the Borivali Railway Police Station. Swiftly, the Railway police initiated an investigation, forming four teams. Initially, the investigation lacked leads, but a crucial tip from an autorickshaw driver, who had transported an individual with a young boy, helped the police trace the accused. Following leads from Jogeshwari to Gowandi and then Pune, the Mumbai Railway Police promptly alerted the Pune Police. Assistant Police Inspector, Railway Crime Branch, Hemraj Sathey and his team travelled to Pune and apprehended the main accused in Pune. Shaikh, through Mehandi, had negotiated a deal with the Ajgaonkar family in Badlapur for one and a half lakhs and handed over the boy via Mehandi to Ajgaonkar. Fearing arrest without receiving the promised amount, Shaikh attempted to flee to Uttar Pradesh but was intercepted and arrested en route.

Meanwhile, Atmaram Ajgaonkar informed relatives of his wife's 'pregnancy' and, later, they had prepared for a naming ceremony, decided on the child 'Grihish,' and distributed sweets among relatives. Atmaram Ajgaonkar, a civil engineer, accepted the child, and the child's biological parents, Shaikh and boy's father, worked as a parcel boy. The police arrested Abbas Kashim Shaikh (22) from Gowandi, Syyad Mehandi (39) fabrics business from Gowandi and Atmaram Ajgainkar (35) from Badalapur.

The operation, executed within four days, was led by Anil Kadam, Senior Police Inspector of Borivali Railway Police Station, Arshuddin Shaikh, Senior Police Inspector of the Railway Crime Branch, and Assistant Police Inspector Hemraj Sathey, under the supervision of Dr Sandeep Bhajibhakare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Western Railway Region.