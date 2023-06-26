 Mumbai News: Railway Police Increases Patrolling In Women's Coaches After Sexual Assault Case
A GRP official announced on Monday that they have increased patrolling in women's compartments and initiated an awareness program.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Twitter/ Tansu Yegen

In response to a recent incident of sexual assault on a 20-year-old college student aboard a moving suburban train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken proactive measures to enhance the safety of women commuters increase the patrolling time.

A GRP official announced on Monday that they have increased patrolling in women's compartments and initiated an awareness program aimed at educating commuters about safety precautions and emergency helpline numbers.

Special program aimed at empowering women

The awareness program, which commenced last week, aims to empower women with knowledge on safeguarding themselves while traveling on Mumbai's suburban trains. Sandip Bhajibhakre, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for GRP Western Railway, explained, "We have started the awareness program for women commuters. We are informing them about the precautions they can take while traveling and the phone numbers they can call in case of emergencies."

"Recognizing the need for a visible police presence, additional personnel in women's compartments has been deployed to ensure the safety and security of passengers. Moreover, the duty hours for police officers on trains have been extended from 9 pm to 9 am, as opposed to the previous schedule of 9 pm to 6 am," said an official.

The sexual assault case

These measures come as a response to the alarming incident that occurred on June 14, where a young college student fell victim to a sexual assault on a moving suburban train during the early hours. The incident raised concerns about the security of women travelling alone, prompting the GRP to take immediate action to address the issue.

