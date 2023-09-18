Mumbai News: Railway Police Enhance Security Measures For Ganesh Chaturthi & Eid-e-Milad

Representational photo |

The Railway Police deployed special security measures during the Ganesh festival and the Eid-e-Milad festival. The Ganesh festival is celebrated from September 19 to September 28, while Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28.

The Railway Police increased security during these festivals.The Railway Administration has initiated the operation of 288 long-route Express trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Kurla, Diva, Panavel, and Mumbai Central railway stations.

Given the expected surge in passenger traffic during this period, the Railway Police have augmented their presence. This includes deploying dog squads, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and assigning Nirbhaya Pathak teams for women commuters. Additionally, they have activated WhatsApp groups under the 'Friends in Khaki' campaign. At night, there is 100% police deployment in women's compartments.

The Railway Police are also in communication with the Railway Administration to arrange special local trains at night, especially during the Ganesh Festivals when many devotees visit Mumbai. CCTV cameras have been installed at all railway stations and their vicinity to enhance security.

Read Also Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Ganpati Festival Train Service From CSMT To Kolhapur

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)