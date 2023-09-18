 Mumbai News: Railway Police Enhance Security Measures For Ganesh Chaturthi & Eid-e-Milad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Railway Police Enhance Security Measures For Ganesh Chaturthi & Eid-e-Milad

Mumbai News: Railway Police Enhance Security Measures For Ganesh Chaturthi & Eid-e-Milad

Given the expected surge in passenger traffic during this period, the Railway Police have augmented their presence.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 09:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo |

The Railway Police deployed special security measures during the Ganesh festival and the Eid-e-Milad festival. The Ganesh festival is celebrated from September 19 to September 28, while Eid-e-Milad will be celebrated on September 28.

The Railway Police increased security during these festivals.The Railway Administration has initiated the operation of 288 long-route Express trains from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Kurla, Diva, Panavel, and Mumbai Central railway stations.

Given the expected surge in passenger traffic during this period, the Railway Police have augmented their presence. This includes deploying dog squads, a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, and assigning Nirbhaya Pathak teams for women commuters. Additionally, they have activated WhatsApp groups under the 'Friends in Khaki' campaign. At night, there is 100% police deployment in women's compartments.

The Railway Police are also in communication with the Railway Administration to arrange special local trains at night, especially during the Ganesh Festivals when many devotees visit Mumbai. CCTV cameras have been installed at all railway stations and their vicinity to enhance security.

Read Also
Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Special Ganpati Festival Train Service From CSMT To Kolhapur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Visits Satara, Appeals For Peace Amid Communal Tensions

Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar Visits Satara, Appeals For Peace Amid Communal Tensions

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail to Anwar Shaikh in MCOCA Case Due to Lack of Multiple Chargesheets

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail to Anwar Shaikh in MCOCA Case Due to Lack of Multiple Chargesheets

Another False Bomb Alert in Mumbai, Drunk Caller In Bangur Nagar Arrested After Misleading Police

Another False Bomb Alert in Mumbai, Drunk Caller In Bangur Nagar Arrested After Misleading Police

Mumbai: Youth Severely Injured After Car Rams Into Bike On Nahar Amrit Shakti Road In Chandivali

Mumbai: Youth Severely Injured After Car Rams Into Bike On Nahar Amrit Shakti Road In Chandivali

Mumbai: WR Women’s Welfare Organisation Hosts Inspiring Essay Competition for Railway Staff...

Mumbai: WR Women’s Welfare Organisation Hosts Inspiring Essay Competition for Railway Staff...