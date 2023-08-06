Mumbai News: 'Rahul Unlikely To Be Prime Ministerial Candidate,' Says Chavan

Prithviraj Chavan | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: On the backdrop of the INDIA block’s proposed meeting in Mumbai, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to be the Prime Ministerial face of INDIA.

“Rahul is unlikely to be the prime ministerial face of INDIA, because if he becomes the prime ministerial face, the entire election will go on the lines of US presidential election and it will be difficult to beat Modi in such a binary contest,” Chavan said as he interacted with the editorial staff at the Free Press Journal on Saturday.

Unity alone wont bring change: Chavan

While speaking about the importance of the INDIA block, Chavan said that coming together of so many political parties is itself a great achievement.

“Most of the parties that have come together have been facing the brunt of the Modi government. They needed the power of unity which their coming together has now provided them,” Chavan said.

However, this is not all. Coming together alone won’t be able to bring change. For bringing the change much more efforts will be needed, he added.

Pondering over 'D' in 'INDIA'

There are several differences between the parties. A great deal of deliberations went on during the Benguluru meeting in deciding what the ‘D’ in INDIA should stand for, whether it should be Democracy or the Development. This is the level of disagreement. So, rising up from this level and put up a united face to be able to give a tough contest to a totalitarian regime like the one we have in India right now, Chavan said.

Chavan also opined that the so-called social engineering of the BJP or the freebies or the efficiency in implementation of the DBT schemes too are unlikely to have any impact in the forthcoming elections.

“When people are fed up with a near totalitarian regime, things like these hardly matter. If people have decided that they need a change, they shall bring in the change without bothering much about who will replace whom etc.,” Chavan said, adding that something similar had happened in 1977 when Indira Gandhi had lost the election.

Chavan also claimed that the DBT mechanism much touted by the Modi regime was first brought in place during the UPA government under Manmohan Singh.

“It was the UPA government that brought in all the necessary technology and know-how to build the DBT mechanism. It was ready by 2009. However, it wasn’t used much till 2014. Modi made the full use of the mechanism to float most of his popular schemes,” Chavan said.

